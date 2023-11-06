Game of Thrones actor joins Shipston charity's Christmas carol evening fundraiser
The BAFTA-nominated actor, who lives in Tysoe, has agreed to read from Charles Dickens ‘A Christmas Carol’ at the Strictly Come Carolling fundraising event on Saturday December 2.
Taking place at Stratford-upon-Avon’s Holy Trinity Church, the actor will be joined by carol singers, soprano Mollie Smith, and organist Adrian Moore for a festive evening of raising funds for Shipston Home Nursing and the Royal Orthopaedic Charity.
Founder and conductor of the Saint James’s Singers and the Banbury Choral Society, Julian Harris, will be conducting the evening. He said: “It is a great thrill and pleasure to be opening the Christmas season in a concert for two such wonderful and worthy charities—and to be sharing the evening with so many talented performers, most especially the sensational Anton Lesser.
“To hear him reliving Dickens ‘A Christmas Carol’ will undoubtedly be the highlight of the season!”
Kate Bamford, from Shipston Home Nursing, said: “It is wonderful to join together, enabling us to raise funds to help more vital causes and grow a supportive charity community. We look forward to an evening of joy, magic and giving. The perfect start to Christmas for all.”
Doors open at 7pm with the concert starting at 7.30pm and there will be an interval with drinks served.
For more information, including on how to join the choir for one night at the concert or to buy tickets visit, https://www.shipstonhomenursing.co.uk/events/