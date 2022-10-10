The countdown has started to the Rugby Christmas lights switch-on.

Christmas gifts have been appearing in the shops for a while but now we know the date when the lights will be switched on in the town centre – Sunday, November 20.

Rugby First confirmed the date on Friday: “Here's some great news to conclude your week. We're incredibly excited to announce that the annual display is coming back to Rugby this year.

“You will likely be strolling around Rugby's streets looking for the most ideal presents for your loved ones. This is a fantastic opportunity to take in the gorgeous festive light show while shopping locally to support Rugby's businesses.”