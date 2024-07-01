Get set for Thurlaston Fete 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thurlaston near Rugby is looking forward to welcoming visitors to its traditional village fete on Saturday 6th July 2024.

The fete raises vital funds for Thurlaston Village Hall and St Edmund’s Church and entry is free, with all the action taking place along Main Street and Church Lane between 2-4pm.

Villagers will be putting out the bunting and celebrating two themes - 50 years of Abba and the Paris Olympics - after the fete committee found themselves spoilt for choice this year!

Organisers will be encouraging scarecrows and dressing-up in keeping with the sequinned glamour years of Abba and the upcoming dazzling sporting feats of this summer’s Games.

As ever the fete will include country crafts and a variety of stalls, including wood turning, gifts and garden plants, bric-a-brac, books and bottles, water and wine, and pre-loved fashion.

The village is looking forward to a visit from the Toft Alpacas, while refreshments will include hot dogs, jacket potatoes and ice creams at Thurlaston Meadows care home, teas and cakes in the Village Hall, and Pimms and live music at the Church.

Coordinator Sylvia Jacques, on behalf of the fete team, summed up: “We are really excited about this year’s fete and although it’s a quirky theme, it will give people lots of choice when it comes to having fun with fancy dress or creating a scarecrow. We are looking forward to welcoming all-comers once again to enjoy our wonderful village tradition and we have booked some sunshine to ensure it definitely won’t be raining!”