Griffin's of Warwick to showcase MECCANO Collection at 'The Toys Sale' on March 19th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

MECCANO, the iconic model construction system, was brought to life in 1898 by Frank Hornby in Liverpool. Comprising reusable metal strips, plates, angle girders, wheels, axles, gears, and plastic parts interconnected using nuts and bolts, MECCANO has been a beloved creative tool for both simple and intricate working models and machines.

This unique collection surfaced during a flat clearance in Camden, London, and has now found its way to Warwickshire. Housed in three bespoke wooden cases, the MECCANO set primarily features parts in the classic red and green colours, in very good condition. Among the treasures are unused pieces, still carefully encased in the original MECCANO branded packaging, adding a layer of authenticity and nostalgia to the find.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MECCANO enthusiasts are particularly eager to explore this collection, as it includes several rare and scarce pieces that can be hard to come by in the market.

Most Popular

One of the three boxes of Meccano

Griffin's of Warwick emphasizes the importance of viewing the collection in person to fully appreciate its historical significance and the excellent condition of the parts

Due to the weight of the three bespoke wooden cases and the valuable nature of the items, the auction house recommends a personal pickup to ensure the safe and secure transportation of the MECCANO collection to its new home.