Guide Dogs to host Volunteer Taster Day as part of this year’s Big Help Out

Sight loss charity Guide Dogs will be hosting a Volunteer Taster Day at its Midlands Regional Centre, in Leamington Spa, this weekend.

At the event, on Saturday 8 June, you can meet staff, volunteers and dogs from the charity and find out about the range of volunteering opportunities on offer.

There’ll also be dog demonstrations and a chance to meet some local guide dog owners.

Gail Pajak, local Volunteering Coordinator for Guide Dogs, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming the public to our Midlands Regional Centre this weekend, to find out more about volunteering with us.

A trainee guide dog

“At Guide Dogs, we have over 70 volunteering roles. Whether it’s giving a permanent home to a guide dog mum, looking after a guide dog puppy for a year, or supporting a local fundraising group, we have a role to suit everyone.

“Please come along and meet our fantastic local team of staff and volunteers and find out first-hand why people enjoy volunteering for us.

“Of course, we’ll have plenty of our amazing dogs for you to meet too and there’ll be refreshments available.”

The event is part of this year’s Big Help Out, a national initiative raising awareness of volunteering opportunities, and a local volunteer taster trail organised by Warwick District Community and Voluntary Action (WCAVA).

The address for the charity’s centre is Edmondscote Manor, Warwick New Road, Leamington Spa, CV32 6AH, with the event running from 10:00am until 14:00pm. The on-site charity shop will be open too.

Guide Dogs kindly ask that you do not bring your pet dogs to this event.