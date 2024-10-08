Haunted History: Step into History’s Darkest Trials

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Magical experiences take a darker turn for the spooky season with three spine-tingling events at Magic Alley in Stratford!

Inquisition

(For adults and children 8+ 4th-18th October and then 21st 22nd and 25th October.)

Dive into the chilling world of Inquisition, where echoes of the past haunt every shadow. Step back in time to an era of suspicion and intrigue, where the fate of accused witches and heretics hangs in the balance. Channel your inner investigator as you navigate through twists and turns, unravelling mysteries and uncovering truths. Immerse yourself in a time where no one is safe and everyone is under suspicion and it will be up to you to determine guilt or innocence.

Inquisition

With a haunting ambiance and spine-tingling suspense, Inquisition promises a Halloween experience that’s perfect for older children, teens and adults seeking an unforgettable journey into the darker realms of history.

It’s best suited to those who love Halloween but are too young or do not want to take part in Magic Alley’s scare fest event.

Recommended for adults and children 8/9+ due to the themes of the event. Children under 8 will not be permitted entry and tickets purchased for younger children are not refundable. It is not possible to bring babies or dogs to this event as part of our safeguarding policy.

Whispers of Witchcraft

Whispers of Witchcraft

(For children 6+ 19th/20th of October, 22nd/23rd October and half term - 26th October-3rd November.

Journey back in time to a village shrouded in mystery and magic. The air is thick with whispers of witchcraft, and it’s up to you to uncover the truth. Can you solve the ancient puzzles, decode the cryptic riddles, and crack the secret codes to unveil the identities of the witches?

As night falls, the haunted paths come alive with secrets waiting to be discovered. Armed with only your wits, you’ll navigate through chilling scenes and haunted locations. Each clue you uncover brings you closer to the truth, but beware – not everything is as it seems.

The clock is ticking, and the witches’ secrets are well-hidden. Do you have the courage and cunning to discover the witches and find out the truth? The adventure begins when the whispers start.

Whispers of Witchcraft

Sam Jenkins, Head of Events, said: “Sound and lighting effects are used but this is not a scare attraction so no one will jump out at you but there will be a performer in the attraction especially over the half term holiday. It may not be suitable for photo sensitive epilepsy sufferers or those sensitive to coloured lights and surprise sound effects.”

Perfect for brave souls aged 8 and up but parental discretion admits children from 6 if they love all things Halloween. This event is also suitable for older children including teens and adults. Children under 6 will not be permitted.

There will be no performer in the attraction on Sunday, 27th October and Sunday, 3rd November for those who prefer not to interact with anyone.

Inquisition After Dark

Inquisition After Dark

(Strictly adults only – 19th, 26th October and Halloween)

Prepare to confront your deepest fears at Inquisition After Dark, an immersive horror experience designed exclusively for the bravest souls. Step into a nightmarish world where the echoes of history’s darkest moments whisper through the shadows. Encounter sinister characters from an age of dread and suspicion, where each step forward brings you closer to the edge of sanity. As you navigate through twisted corridors and face heart-pounding trials, can you survive the interrogation?

Suitable for those 18+ – and ID checks may be in operation.

Sam said: "We love all things Halloween at Magic Alley. This year we decided to delve into the darker parts of history and specifically look at witchcraft and heresy. There is a case study to complete as part of event which puts visitors in the place of jurors in determining guilt or innocence. Visitors can also take a quiz to determine if they would have been considered a witch.

“We hope our visitors will enjoy stepping back into a much darker period but also recognize the parallels that can be seen in some parts of the world today.”

Everyone who successfully completes the quest will receive a prize and a certificate.

Magic Alley is made up of two parts comprising a large retail emporium and a magical attraction. The emporium sells everything from magic spells and steampunk figurines, to incense, candles, puzzles, quirky books, board games and curious gifts.

Tickets for the Halloween events can be booked in advance here and pre-booking is advised for weekends and school holidays.