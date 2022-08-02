Historic south Warwickshire church will be holding its annual August Bank Holiday teas

An historic church in south Warwickshire will be holding its annual August Bank Holiday teas on August 29.
All Saints’ church in Burton Dassett will once again be welcoming visitors and raising money for the upkeep of the church with drinks and hopefully a few craft stalls.
A spokesperson for the church said: "Refreshments include both savoury and sweet, vegetarian and gluten free.
"There is plenty of parking on the Burton Dassett hills plus improved access for anyone who needs disabled facilities, including newly built toilets at the church.
"If the weather is hot it will be pleasantly cool inside and if it is wet you can have a short stroll and come in to dry off. Well behaved dogs on leads are welcome inside too. All proceeds are for the upkeep of the church."