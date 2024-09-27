Historic Warwickshire gardens are the perfect family day out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beautifully restored Victorian gardens are being tipped as one of the best days out in Warwickshire.

Severn Trent is urging everyone to visit Hill Close Gardens, a group of 16 hedged Victorian gardens located in Warwick. Hill Close Gardens was saved in 1994 after it was awarded a Grade II site if Special Historic Interest.

As part of the water company’s ‘Days Out’ campaign, a spotlight is being shone on its visitor sites and outdoor projects that have been supported by the Severn Trent Community Fund and Hill Close Garden is one of them.

The Community Fund granted the gardens almost £10,000 in 2023 to install a rainwater harvesting system, used to store rainwater at the gardens to be used to treat the site.

The Hill Close Garden team

Matt Nolan, Centre Manager at Hill Close Gardens, said: “The gardens provide a great space for anyone who is looking for a bit of peace and quiet and relaxation time.

“As we’re managed by a small charity Trust, so we rely massively on the generosity of visitors and organisations to support the upkeep and maintenance of the gardens, as well as our fantastic volunteers who work year-round.”

A local business owner inherited the land in 1845 and split it into 32 separate plots, which he then rented to tradespeople in the town. There are now only around half of the original plots remaining, but they are beautifully preserved and unique individual gardens that offer a peaceful and tranquil space to visit.

The gardens make for a great day out for all the family, with children being able to explore all 16 plots, guided tours are also available for those who want to learn a bit more about the social history of the gardens.

Visitors can also take some of Hill Close Gardens with them. The Hill Close sells plants, grown in greenhouses across the plots, that are in-keeping with the traditional arrangements the gardens are known for. They also sell more unusual plants not often seen in garden centres.

Sue Heyes, Severn Trent Community Fund Officer, said: “For those looking to be transported back in time, Hill Close Gardens is the perfect day out to understand more about Warwick’s social and horticultural past.

“The gardens feature some of the most picturesque floral displays I have seen, as well as including plants and flowers I didn’t even know existed! The volunteers do a great amount of work there to make sure visitors have the best experience possible.

For further information about Hill Close Gardens, visit Hill Close Gardens – The Hidden Hedged Gardens of Warwick.

More details about the treasure maps can be found at www.stwater.co.uk/wonderful-on-tap/best-of-summer