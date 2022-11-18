The exhibition and jigsaw sale will be raising money for charity

Hundreds of jigsaws will be on display at an event in Leamington this weekend.

Members of Dale Street Methodist Church and their friends have been busy making up hundreds of jigsaws for an exhibition and jigsaw sale to be held at the church this Saturday (November 19).

Money raised will go to national children’s charity Action for Children, which provides support to disadvantaged children across the UK, helping them through fostering or adoption, intervening to stop neglect and abuse and making life better for children with disabilities.

Jo Parkinson, one of the organisers of the fair, said: “There will be a wide range of jigsaws for sale, featuring everything from traditional scenes to contemporary designs, cartoons and stunning photographs. There will be 500-piece puzzles, 1000-piece puzzles and all manner of jigsaws in all shapes and sizes.”

