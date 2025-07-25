In pictures: Rugby's town centre comes alive with weird and wonderful creations

Crafters have been decorating shop windows, bollards and public spaces with their weird and wonderful creations to celebrate the strange and delightful world created by one of Rugby School’s most famous schoolboys, author Lewis Carroll.

The idea has been put together by Rugby Yarn Bombers, celebrating the 160th anniversary of the first publication of Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland.

Visitors can enjoy more than 30 scenes from the Alice stories as they appear in shop windows and public spaces in the town.

Nearly 100 bollards will blossom with handmade roses, 40 giant playing cards will be scattered around the town and over 50 trees have colourful coats crafted by local groups.

Formed by the local natural and eco-products shop Wild and Free, the yarn bomb community was founded not for profit or publicity.

Follow the trail and share your favourite scenes with #RugbyWonderland2025, from July 12 – August 9. Maps are available at Wild and Free in Bank Street.

Our editor Phil Hibble followed the trial and took the following photos.

1 . Beautiful display in Izzy Loops. Photo: Phil Hibble

2 . Beautiful displays in Hanover Gardens. Sadly someone has stolen the Mad March, which was attached to the metal work. The residents are asking for it to be returned or information about its theft. Photo: Phil Hibble

3 . The display in Ellia Pearl Bridal. Photo: Phil Hibble

4 . The Walrus and the Carpenter in Lorimer Art Gallery. Photo: Phil Hibble