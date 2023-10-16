In pictures: Video and photos capture the atmosphere of this year’s Warwick Mop Fair

The streets have been lit up with fairground rides, stalls and games

The historic Mop Fair returned to Warwick at the weekend.

And Geoff Ousbey was there once again to capture the atmosphere on video and camera.

Watch a video from Saturday night here.

The event traces its history back around 700 years to a time when local agricultural workers and domestic servants sought employment.

They would be hired for a week, to assess their skills and for them to get to know their new employer.

If either party was unhappy they were free to change and seek different employment at the Runaway Mop, however this was risky as if they agreed to a contract then, they were hired for the year.

Nowadays the Mop brings fairground rides, stalls and games to the town centre.

This weekend, the Runaway Mop will take place from 5pm to 10pm on Friday October 20 and 12pm to 10pm on Saturday October 21.

