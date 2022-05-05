It is now less than a month until Rugby Bikefest roars back to town

Bikers, Rugby rangers and members of the Warwickshire & Solihull Blood Bikes group get set for the popular event.

The event, organised by Rugby First alongside Rugby Borough Council and local motorcycling groups, is always popular – bringing thousands of people to the town centre.

Entry to the family festival is free, and residents can look forward to a ‘ride-in’, bike displays, stalls, live music, children’s activities, funfair and food.

One of the highlights of the day is the ‘ride-in’, where hundreds of bikes roar into the town centre for 10.30am.

Jo Kemp, Rugby First operations director, said: “I am really excited about this year’s event and it is the first big event to take place in Rugby town centre this year.

"Even if you are not a bike enthusiast the event promises a great day out for all the family and businesses can look forward to a significant boost in trade with people travelling locally and from all over the midlands to the festival.

“A big thank you to the local biking groups that support this event, and I would encourage anyone – bike enthusiast or not to put the date in their diary and come into the town centre and enjoy a great day out.

"I’d also like to say a special welcome to Warwickshire & Solihull Blood Bikes (WSBB) who will be joining us again and will be celebrating their 10th anniversary later this year.”