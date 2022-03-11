ITV's Starstruck singer will appear as Michael Bublé in Mother's Day performance near Rugby

Jordan Williams will perform as the famous Canadian vocalist.

A live tribute artist who recently wowed the audience on ITV’s Starstruck will be appearing as cheeky crooner Michael Bublé Coombe Abbey Hotel for Mother’s Day.

The Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea event, to be held on Sunday, March 27, is already proving extremely popular, with additional tickets now available.

Assorted finger sandwiches, tea and fresh cake will be served up with live feel-good entertainment by Nuneaton-based singer Jordan Williams as the famous Canadian vocalist.

The former Mr Coventry wowed actress and judge Sheridan Smith in the TV talent show with his performance last month.

This special experience will take place in the hotel’s Marquee, set within formal gardens where families will be able to take in the 80-acre lake and picturesque Capability Brown ground.

The menu includes sandwiches of smoked salmon, prawn and cream cheese; slow roasted beef, plum tomato and Dijon mayonnaise, egg mayonnaise and watercress, and Croxton Manor mature cheddar cheese and red onion marmalade.

A sumptuous cake selection ranges from mini banoffee torte to a single origin chocolate cone, Earl Grey mousse and candied lemon, as well as freshly baked scones with strawberry jam and Cornish cream.

The former 12th century Cistercian Abbey will also be making sure that mums are celebrated in style with a Mother’s Day Sunday Lunch in the Garden Room Restaurant.

With sittings at 12.30pm and 3.30pm, highlights of the three-course menu include roasted rump of grass-fed beef, slow roasted free range pork cutlet, Fjord Norwegian salmon, shank of West Country lamb and asparagus gnocchi, plus four desserts and British cheeses.

Every mum will also be treated to a boxed orchid head to make this Mother’s Day extra special.

Ron Terry, operations director of No Ordinary Hospitality Management, the company which operates Coombe Abbey Hotel, said: “It’s the time to start thinking about how you are going to spoil mum.

“Last year we drafted in 1940s wartime act The D-Darlings for a nostalgic online Mother’s Day concert streamed to mums in their living rooms, while enjoying a takeaway afternoon tea.

“So, it’s a great pleasure for us to once again be hosting Mother’s Day events back at the hotel.

“We are all really excited about it – especially coming out from the pandemic which has been a difficult time for the hospitality industry.

“The Mother’s Day afternoon tea, private dining and Sunday lunch are perfect for family celebrations.”

The Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea and Michael Bublé Tribute starts at £29.95.