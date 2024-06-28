The Kenilworth Carnival will be taking place this weekend (June 29-30).

The Kenilworth Carnival will be taking place this weekend (June 29-30).

The carnival will kick off with the popular street procession (leaving Forrest Road in Kenilworth at 3pm) with floats, walkers and marching bands, led by the Carnival Queen and her attendants.

After that, there will be a full line up of entertainment, live bands from 4pm, with stalls, food, licensed bar, and a funfair in Abbey Fields until 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bob Wilson's Fun Fairs will be on site throughout the event.

Here is the music line-up for Saturday (June 29):

4.45pm The Big Sing

5.15pm Six Foot Drop

6.30pm Chris Johnson Playing Solo

8pm The SKAlectrics are a Ska/Two Tone Tribute show delivering a high energy set of great tracks from bands such as Madness, The Specials, Bad Manners, The Selecter, The Beat and many more.

On Sunday (June 30), there will once again be a picnic in the park with entertainment, live bands, food, bar, stalls, Kenilworth Carnival Car Show and Bob Wilson’s Fun Fair from 12.30pm till 6pm.

The Grand Prize Draw will take place on Sunday at 5pm.Tickets will be available over the weekend at £1 each.

Here is the line-up for Sunday (June 30):

12.30pm Bar, Food, Stalls, Kenilworth Carnival Classic Car Show inc a visit from the World FamousTransformers: BUMBLE BEE

12.45pm Sky@Night Soul & Motown an enigmatic and energetic music ensemble. An extensive range of classic soul and motown covers performed with integrity and style.

1.30pm Transformers: Optimus Prime

1.50pm Sky@Night Soul & Motown

2.30pm Marvels: Iron Man

2.50pm Dave Richards

3.50pm Tansformers: Bumble Bee

4.10pm Evolve 80’s ShowEVOLVE are an experienced and professional covers band. Playing all those classic sing-along songs from the 80's.It’s going to be another awesome end to this years Kenilworth Carnival.5pm Kenilworth Carnival Grand Draw

5.15pm Evolve 80’s Show

6pm Finish

A spokesperson for the carnival said: "Kenilworth Carnival raises funds for local charities while bringing the town together to share in a day of family fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s one of the main highlights on the town calendar and one of only a handful of carnivals still in existence.