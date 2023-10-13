Register
Kenilworth Dance School celebrates 30 years

Alison Fuller’s School of Dance recently invited pupils, past and present, to a party at The Holiday Inn, Kenilworth to celebrate the school’s 30th birthday.
By Alison FullerContributor
Published 13th Oct 2023, 12:04 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 12:05 BST
Alison set up the school in 1993 at St John’s Church Hall and teaches Ballet, Tap and Freestyle. The church hall is extra special as that’s where Alison herself learnt to dance as a child.

All the students danced for the guests and received a personalised certificate to commemorate the event, and ex students were able to reminisce over a video compilation of past shows. There were also memory boards to look at and Exam / Dancer of the Year awards were given out at the end followed by lots of cake.

Helping Alison was her assistant Holly Kent who was one of the first children to attend the school all those years ago when she was only 3.

Alison would like to thank everyone who came along to join in the celebration.... "it was a lovely memory to add to the ones I've made over the past 30 years".

Related topics:Kenilworth