Kenilworth Dance School celebrates 30 years
Alison set up the school in 1993 at St John’s Church Hall and teaches Ballet, Tap and Freestyle. The church hall is extra special as that’s where Alison herself learnt to dance as a child.
All the students danced for the guests and received a personalised certificate to commemorate the event, and ex students were able to reminisce over a video compilation of past shows. There were also memory boards to look at and Exam / Dancer of the Year awards were given out at the end followed by lots of cake.
Helping Alison was her assistant Holly Kent who was one of the first children to attend the school all those years ago when she was only 3.
Alison would like to thank everyone who came along to join in the celebration.... "it was a lovely memory to add to the ones I've made over the past 30 years".