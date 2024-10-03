Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Start of the autumn and winter meetings

Kineton and District Local History Group held their first meeting after their summer break at Kineton village hall.

The talk by Maggie Wood on the history of two local men, Mr Gayden and Mr Hyatt whose Sunday Best farming smocks had been donated to the Warwick Museum was well received by the Members and Guest.

The next meeting on October 18th when the talk will be:- A dive into Leamington's photographic archives by David Morse. Doors open at 7-00pm. See our web site;- kinetonheritage.co.uk for more details.