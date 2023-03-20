King Richard III will be back in Kenilworth after 500 years - and he has a lot to say!

Well OK, at least he’s back with us in the form of Max Keen complete with armour, chain mail and weapons of the period.

Richard III met his fate at the Battle of Bosworth in August 1485 and his remains were found under a Leicester car park in 2012, Max will answer such questions as to whether Richard III was the monster that Shakespeare would have us believe and was he the rightful King of England after his brother Edward IV? But not only that - was Edward the rightful king?