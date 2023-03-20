Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
3 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
3 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
4 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
6 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
6 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

King Richard III will be back in Kenilworth after 500 years - and he has a lot to say!

Over 500 years after spending Christmas and Whitsun in Kenilworth, Richard III will be back in town.

By Nick Booker
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:46 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 12:51 GMT

Well OK, at least he’s back with us in the form of Max Keen complete with armour, chain mail and weapons of the period.

He will perform a fully-costumed dramatic recreation of the King at Kenilworth u3a’s open meeting on April 20.

Richard III met his fate at the Battle of Bosworth in August 1485 and his remains were found under a Leicester car park in 2012, Max will answer such questions as to whether Richard III was the monster that Shakespeare would have us believe and was he the rightful King of England after his brother Edward IV? But not only that - was Edward the rightful king?

Most Popular
    Richard III will be back in town. Well, at least, he’s back with us in the form of Max Keen complete with armour, chain mail and weapons of the period.
    Richard III will be back in town. Well, at least, he’s back with us in the form of Max Keen complete with armour, chain mail and weapons of the period.
    Richard III will be back in town. Well, at least, he’s back with us in the form of Max Keen complete with armour, chain mail and weapons of the period.

    The event will take place at Kenilworth Methodist Church, Kenilworth (CV8 1LQ). Visitors are welcome to join Kenilworth u3a members for a tea/coffee and a chat from 1.45pm. Members free - visitors £1.

    KenilworthLeicester