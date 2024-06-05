Leamington to host array of events in action-packed 2024 ‘Summer of Fun’ programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors are invited to spring into Leamington’s 2024 ‘Summer of Fun’ as the town hosts an array of events for all the family to enjoy.

The action-packed programme of events will begin with Classics at the Spa where more than 250 vintage vehicles will be on display at the Pump Room Gardens on June 16. Visitors will be able to enjoy the displays as well as live entertainment and refreshments.

Barkers Amusements will then roll into town to bring all the fun of the fair to the Pump Room Gardens from July 8 to July 22.

Visitors will be invited to get creative as Art in the Park returns to Jephson Gardens on August 3 and 4 for a jam-packed weekend of art, creativity and fun as local makers, musicians and performers show and display a mix of arts and crafts.

New for August, Summer Fest will be held on August 11 for a day of seaside-inspired celebrations which will see the Parade transformed into an oasis of fun where families can immerse themselves in a pop-up beach. An artisan market will also be held to compliment the town’s independent shopping.

Warwickshire Pride 2024, a colourful celebration of LGBT+ life and culture, will take place on August 17 at the Pump Room Gardens.

This is followed by ECO Fest at the Pump Room Gardens on August 31 featuring a range of activities covering wellbeing, fitness and sustainability, a delicious choice of local, sustainable food and a variety of live music on the bandstand.

Rounding off the programme of events will be the hugely popular Leamington Food and Drink Festival which will be cooking up a storm when it returns to the Pump Room Gardens on the weekend of September 7 and 8.

It will feature more than 115 exhibitors as well as a range of activities and entertainment including demonstrations from the Live Cookery Theatre, a Kids Make and Bake Cookery School hosted by award winning cookery school Get Cooking, and a variety of live music performed by local artists.

Alison Shaw, of BID Leamington, said: “We have fantastic array of events taking place in the coming months for the town’s ‘Summer of Fun’ calendar, so there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

“This includes a number of extremely popular annual events which attract thousands of residents and visitors alike year on year.

“We would like to thank the businesses and countless volunteers who make these events possible, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the town centre this summer.”