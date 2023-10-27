Register
Light It Up: Music, dance and lantern parade through Rugby to celebrate Diwali

The event will take place on November 5
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Oct 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 10:53 BST
Diwali will be celebrated in Rugby next weekend with music, dance and a lantern parade through the town centre.

Organised by Rugby Indian Communities with support from Rugby Borough Council and Rugby First, the free Light It Up event takes place on Sunday November 5, with a stage in Market Place hosting entertainment from 3pm presented by BBC Asian Network's Bhav Parmar.

The Mayor of Rugby, Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, leads the countdown to the switch-on of the Diwali lights at 4.30pm before joining players of the traditional Indian Dhol drum and fellow guests on a lantern parade through the town centre.

    Entertainment returns to the stage at 5pm, while a selection of stalls offer food, drink, Mehndi body art and face-painting throughout the celebration.

    Millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains celebrate Diwali - often called the Festival of Lights.

    The five-day festival symbolises new beginnings and the spiritual victory of knowledge over ignorance, good over evil and light over darkness.

    Cllr O'Rourke said: "Rugby Indian Communities has organised a wonderful programme for Diwali and I'm honoured to have been invited to speak at the event and join in the celebrations.

    "It's a great opportunity for all of Rugby's communities to come together and enjoy the Festival of Lights."

    Ish Mistry, organiser of Light It Up, added: "It's the first time communities from all over India have the opportunity to celebrate Diwali in the town centre, and it promises to be a colourful and lively event."

    Light It Up comes to a close at 6pm.

