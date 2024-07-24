Local independents join foodie’s call to eat cake for cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Let them eat cake for cancer!

That’s the rallying call of Leamington’s Bianca Rodrigues-Perry who is joining forces with an army of local independent businesses to organise a special charity event.

The well-known foodie champion and host of Bia’s Kitchen Show is organising Bia’s Great Macmillan Afternoon Tea Party, on September 1st, in conjunction with Leamington businesses, Whittle’s at Binswood, Warwickshire Gin Company and DJ Kirsty Leahy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And in the spirit of Bia’s show, the event is also being supported by a host of other local businesses, including some of her recent guests – Sophie Hyams of Culinary Bites With Sophie and Michael Scott of Scott’s Chocs, in Leamington. It forms part of Macmillan Coffee Morning’s annual September fundraising campaign – a cause close to its organiser’s heart. NV Her in Warwick has also supported.

Bianca Rodrigues-Perry with Jo Meakin and Anja Kozerski from Whittle's

“Cancer does not discriminate in choosing its victims; I have personally lost family members to cancer, and my children lost their grandmother and have seen others battle it and, thankfully, survive,” said Bianca.

She added: “How often do we take action to help others without expecting anything in return? This is a question I ponder daily. Supporting charities like Macmillan is the least I can do to offer hope to others. As Barack Obama once said: ‘The best way to not feel hopeless is to get up and do something. Don’t wait for good things to happen to you. If you go out and make some good things happen, you will fill the world with hope, you will fill yourself with hope.’”

Raffle prizes on the day include those donated by Dave Perry Photography (£100 voucher); Nicola Smyth Salon, Kenilworth (£50 voucher); Glam & Glow Beauty Lab in Hockley Heath (Aroma Back Massage); Arts Brazil Beauty, in Gaydon (Facial); Paprika Club Restaurant in Leamington (£60 voucher); The Leopard Spots, in Leamington (dinner and wine); Scratch Cook Social (five-course tasting menu at Café Desa); Magic Wingdom, Leamington (dinner for two); Homewrecker Pimento Cheese (hamper) and 1 Mill Street (café voucher).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are £35 which includes an afternoon tea supplied by Whittle’s and two complimentary drinks courtesy of Warwickshire Gin Company as well as live musical entertainment courtesy of DJ Kirsty Leahy.

Bianca Rodrigues-Perry with David Blick of Warwickshire Gin Company

Since January Bia’s Kitchen Show has highlighted some of the best of the area’s foodie scene when it is streams twice-monthly to audiences on YouTube, Spotify, Instagram and Facebook. The show is an extension of her successful Bia’s Kitchen brand, featuring local independent chefs and restaurateurs cooking signature dishes as well as her own top tips and recipes.

It marks the latest chapter on a journey of reinvention for the now 43-year-old Brazilian-born mum-of-three, who left behind a high-flying marketing career in Rio de Janeiro – after relocating to Leamington to start a family with her new husband.

Bia’s Great Macmillan Afternoon Tea Party is a collaboration with David Blick of Warwickshire Gin Company and Whittle’s at Binswood. Distilled using a small batch method in Royal Leamington Spa and using a traditional copper pot, the inspiration behind the drinks collections comes from a desire to capture a moment in history, developing flavours to truly represent the county’s own unique story and bringing the hand-crafted flavours to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David said: “I’m proud to be able to support Bia’s Kitchen with her MacMillan charity afternoon tea. We jumped at the chance to support such a worthy cause. This disease touches most of our friends and families as with my father who, just a few months ago, sadly lost his three-year battle with liver cancer.”

Kirsty Leahy

Whittle’s at Binswood is a restaurant and bistro set within the beautiful Grade II Listed 19th century Victorian Binswood Hall in the heart of the Leamington conservation area. It also exhibits a stunning collection of art, including artists such as Patrick Nasmyth, Willem Roelofs and Francis Grant.

Anja Koserski, of Whittle’s, said: “We are thrilled to host the Macmillan Charity Afternoon Tea Party alongside the dynamic and inspiring Bia from Bia’s Kitchen Show. Bia's positive energy and our shared passion for celebrating the joy of afternoon tea make this event truly special. Together, we look forward to creating an unforgettable afternoon that uplifts our community and contributes to this great charity.”

The event is also being supported by DJ Kirsty Leahy, from Leamington, who will be ensuring a great atmosphere throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirsty’s professional services include radio presenter, video production presenter, live events host, DJ and motivational speaker.

Let them eat cake for cancer!

She said: “I simply couldn’t turn down the opportunity to get involved with this event after having experienced cancer within our family too many times to mention. Last year my partner was diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia which was thankfully caught really early and he is now cancer-free. But I have lost my mother-in-law and cousin to this horrible disease within the last two years.”