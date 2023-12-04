Long Itchington New Year's Day walks event on offer again
Over the last few years the annual New Year’s Day Walks have attracted both local villagers and people from the surrounding area.
Plans are now in place for the 2024 event which includes a variety of walks ranging from just under two miles to approximately six miles.
Walks usually take about two hours, or less, to complete. People of all ages and abilities take part to enjoy the company of others and appreciate the surrounding scenery.
As in previous years, there is a dog walk so that four legged friends can come along.
This year sees the introduction of a very short buggy/toddler stroll which includes duck feeding and time at the Green End play park and fields.
On return from the walks a warm welcome awaits at The Buck and Bell where hot soup and a roll (£1.50) are on offer to revive energy levels.
For those who would like to participate, please meet on the Long Itchington village green at 11.00am.
The event organisers would appreciate that those intending to take part register an interest. This helps with walk planning and the provision of food on return. This can be done by telephone (01926 815119) or email ([email protected]).