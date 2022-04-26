Lots of entertainment planned for Crick Boat Show this year

This year’s boat show will be held across the Bank Holiday Weekend celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, 3-5 June.It takes place at Crick Marina and is expected to attract more than 26,000 visitors.

As well as being the canal world’s biggest marketplace, showcasing the inland waterways industry with nearly 300 exhibitors, Crick Boat Show offers a fun day out with dozens of boats to view, free boat trips, free advice seminars on boat ownership, live music, children’s activities, a real ale marquee, and a variety of food and drink stalls.On Friday June 3, featuring the incredible vocals of John O’Neill as David Bowie, ‘Absolute Bowie’ is set to take audiences on a musical journey through the greatest hits of David Bowie, including ‘Absolute Beginners’, ‘Stations to Station’ and ‘Ziggy Stardust’.On Saturday June 4, the Show’s headline act will be ‘Amy – A Tribute’, celebrating the songs of Amy Winehouse with an eight-piece tribute act with full brass section