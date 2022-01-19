Lots of fun to be had as Crick Boat Show returns for 2022 - there will even be a funfair

The show during a previous year.

Crick Boat Show is back for 2022 and promises to be a fantastic day out for all the family, with live music, free boat trips, children’s activities and fun fair.

The show is Britain’s biggest inland waterways event and is organised by Waterways World in association with the Canal & River Trust and Crick Marina.

It takes place at Crick Marina and will be held across the Bank Holiday Weekend celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (June 3-5), with an extra Trade & Preview Day on Thursday, June 2.

Advance tickets are on sale now, with up to 15 per cent off the entry price.

Peter Johns, publisher of Waterways World and show director, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming people to our 2022 Crick Boat Show, back to full strength after the difficult last two years for live events.

“Crick Boat Show is firmly established as the top destination for waterways enthusiasts looking to buy a new boat, upgrade or improve their existing boat, for newcomers wanting to get afloat for the first time and for those seeking a day out by the water.

“Now in its 23rd year, the Show hosts the largest display of new inland boats, both narrowboats and wide beams, and for three days it becomes Britain’s largest chandlery when almost 300 exhibitors bring together the complete range of equipment and materials for inland boating.”

For Friday 3, Saturday 4 and Sunday June 5, adult tickets are £18 on the gate, £15.30 in advance. Entry for children aged 16 and under is free on Friday 3, Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 June.

Three-day adult tickets are £40 on the gate, £34 in advance.

Tickets for the Trade & Preview Day on Thursday, June 2, are only available in advance (from February 2022) and are £25 each.