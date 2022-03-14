Medieval justice comes to life at Nuneaton museum

Crime and punishment will be in the spotlight when Nuneaton Museum & Art Gallery holds a special event day this weekend.

Crime and punishment will be in the spotlight when Nuneaton Museum & Art Gallery holds a special event day this weekend.

Happening History will be back in action this Saturday, March 19 and will be looking at the history of medieval trials. You can learn about trial by ordeal, trial by fire, trial by water and trial by sacrament - and the court is in session at 11.15am, 1.30pm and 2.45pm.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is no need to book, you can just drop in at these times.

The borough council's portfolio holder for public services, Cllr Sue Markham, said: “Our free museum event days are very popular with many families and it’s great to have them back. If you’ve never visited before make sure you pop in. They are a great way for children and adults to learn something new while having fun.