Meet pups destined to be guide dogs and find out how you could look after one, at charity taster day

The charity’s Puppy Raising Information Day is being held on Saturday 24th February at the Guide Dogs Midlands Regional Centre, on Warwick New Rd (CV32 6AH).

At the event, you can learn about what a volunteer Puppy Raiser for Guide Dogs does, meet volunteers doing the role, and the guide dog pups they are currently looking after.

Expert staff will also be available to answer questions and will be running puppy training demonstrations, so you can find out more about the skills a guide dog puppy has to master.

A guide dog puppy

Volunteer Puppy Raisers for Guide Dogs have a guide dog puppy living with them for around 12-16 months, with all costs covered, and they help them with their basic training and socialisation, before they start their guide dog training.

The charity also has a volunteer Puppy Fosterer role, where you look after a guide dog pup for a shorter amount of time.

The event will be running from 10am until 1pm and you are welcome to drop-in at any time, with no need to pre-book. The on-site charity shop will also be open.

Anna Standing, Operations Manager at Guide Dogs, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to our Midlands Regional Centre in Leamington Spa next weekend, for our Puppy Raising Information Day.

Guide dog puppy Forest who will be at the event

“We’re currently recruiting for more volunteer Puppy Raisers across the Midlands, so this event is the perfect opportunity for anyone who would like to learn more about the role and meet our dedicated and knowledgeable volunteers and staff.

“Each of the 3,458 life-changing guide dogs in the UK will have had a volunteer Puppy Raiser supporting them throughout their first year and preparing them for their important training.

“We couldn’t do what we do, without our amazing volunteering network, and volunteer Puppy Raisers are vital to our organisation.”

Volunteers must be aged over 18 and have suitable housing.

Guide dog puppy Augusta who will be at the event

Please note, to ensure the health and safety of the dogs we have at our Midlands Regional Centre, we kindly ask that you do not bring pet dogs to this event.