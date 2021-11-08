Missed the fireworks in Warwick? Here are some photos of the display

This year's bonfire event at Warwick Racecourse this weekend was a sell-out event - but don't worry if you couldn't get in.

For those who missed it, amateur photographer Garry Delday took these excellent photos of the amazing firework display.

The images were captured 1.5 miles away in Hampton on the Hill.

Our thanks to Garry for the photos.

1. Warwick fireworks 2021

