By Philip Hibble
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 11:43 am
Updated Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 11:44 am
A murder mystery evening will be taking place in Rugby on Saturday November 6. It is being organised by the Rotary Club for the Rotary's international charity of the year - Guatemala Literacy Project.

As well as the murder mystery event, guests will be given a two course meal with entertainment at The Arnold House, Elsee Road, Rugby, CV21 3BA from 7.30pm.

Fancy dress is encouraged but optional.

Visit the website below to get your tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/charity-murder-mystery-evening-tickets-187027092067

