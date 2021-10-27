A murder mystery evening will be taking place in Rugby on Saturday November 6. It is being organised by the Rotary Club for the Rotary's international charity of the year - Guatemala Literacy Project.

A murder mystery evening will be taking place in Rugby on Saturday November 6.

It is being organised by the Rotary Club for the Rotary's international charity of the year - Guatemala Literacy Project.

As well as the murder mystery event, guests will be given a two course meal with entertainment at The Arnold House, Elsee Road, Rugby, CV21 3BA from 7.30pm.

Fancy dress is encouraged but optional.