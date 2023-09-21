Register
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

New Art+Print+Frame.expo

Art and picture framing association the Fine Art Trade Guild will be hosting their new Art+Print+Frame.expo at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Stratford-upon-Avon on Sunday 24th September 10am to 4.30pm.
By Louise HayContributor
Published 21st Sep 2023, 12:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The one-day expo is free to enter and is open for all professionals in the fine art, photography, picture framing and design industries. Local artist David Lloyd Collins will be demonstrating his wildlife oil painting techniques, Stratford-upon-Avon business Permajet will be in attendance showing scanning and digital printing solutions, and Birmingham firm LION Picture Framing Supplies will be displaying a range of products and machinery.

Trade Exhibitors have come from as far afield as Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, and Canada for the event, showing mount cutting equipment, moulding mitring tools and specialist software for galleries and frame shops.

There’s a lively variety of demonstrations and talks including one of the UK’s most popular artists, Lucy Pittaway, who will be talking about her journey from unknown artist to gallerist and multi award-winner.

To find out more and to register, visit fineart.co.uk or come along on the day with your business card.

Related topics:Birmingham