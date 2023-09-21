New Art+Print+Frame.expo
The one-day expo is free to enter and is open for all professionals in the fine art, photography, picture framing and design industries. Local artist David Lloyd Collins will be demonstrating his wildlife oil painting techniques, Stratford-upon-Avon business Permajet will be in attendance showing scanning and digital printing solutions, and Birmingham firm LION Picture Framing Supplies will be displaying a range of products and machinery.
Trade Exhibitors have come from as far afield as Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, and Canada for the event, showing mount cutting equipment, moulding mitring tools and specialist software for galleries and frame shops.
There’s a lively variety of demonstrations and talks including one of the UK’s most popular artists, Lucy Pittaway, who will be talking about her journey from unknown artist to gallerist and multi award-winner.
To find out more and to register, visit fineart.co.uk or come along on the day with your business card.