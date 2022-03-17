New bike trails in Bedworth prove a hit

The Miners’ Mountain Bike Trails have quickly shown their worth with more than 7,000 riders having checked them out in their first month of use.

The Miners’ Mountain Bike Trails have quickly shown their worth with more than 7,000 riders having checked them out in their first month of use.

Since the official opening of Bedworth's newest attraction on February 18, cyclists and walkers have been out in force.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Cycling approved, family-friendly facility, is free to use and has attracted an average of 25 visitors a day, with more than 600 visitors at weekends.

There are footpaths, three different mountain bike trails of varying difficulty - Newdigate, Hawkesbury and Woodlands - plus a skills area and pump trail.

Nuneaton & Bedworth BC's portfolio holder for public services, Cllr Sue Markham, said: “The sheer number of visitors to our new mountain bike trail in Bedworth has been amazing. We hope that all our users are having fun and thoroughly enjoying themselves."

The council has received a few comments that riders have been cycling on the footpaths and walkers wondering onto cycle paths, so it is urging people to take notice of the trail signs and direction of travel to avoid accidents.

Cllr Markham added: “With plans for the Physical Activity Hub well under way, this is just the start of a suite of new facilities coming to Miners’ Welfare Park and we hope in the future to attract even more people to this fantastic borough location.”

BAM Construction has recently been appointed as the main contractors for the construction of the hub.

As previously reported on WarwickshireWorld, the hub will include a new 25-metre, eight lane community pool, and a learner pool with a moveable floor. Its sports facilities include a four-court sports hall, 120 station fitness centre, and a 3G sports pitch, plus a new ‘all wheels’ skate park and learn to ride facility. A range of other facilities are also included.

The building work will be planned and phased around the existing leisure centre’s operation and other activities in Miners’ Welfare Park. Work is due to start later this year and to be finished in 2024.