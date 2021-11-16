New Christmas running event will be coming to Warwick - bring your reindeer costume along!

Warwick Reindeer Run will finally take place on Sunday November 28.

A new Christmas running event will be coming to Warwick – the Warwick Reindeer Run.

After being cancelled and rescheduled multiple times due to Covid, the race will finally take place on Sunday November 28.

Participants will have a choice of running 7.5km or 2.5km, and all while dressed as reindeers!

The event is organised by Raceways Events, a community interest company, who are also the organisers of the Leamington Spa Half Marathon and Alcester 10k.

Sam Taylor, events manager for Raceways, said: “We are so excited to bring this new event to Warwick. There’s already been such a great response to the event, and we can’t wait to see it in action. After a really tough 2020, it’s fantastic to finally see our events happening again!

"The aim of the event is to involve the community as much as possible through sponsorship, volunteer groups and businesses whilst raising funds for their charity Marathon Kids UK."

You can purchase a reindeer costume as part of your entry fee, or bring your own! As with all of Raceways’ events, there will be a children’s 1km Fun Run which is free to enter.