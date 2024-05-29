New Explorer Scout Unit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wow! There are lots of activities if you are an Explorer.

Did you know there is an Explorer Scout Unit (boys and girls aged 14 to 17) based at Bramcote Barracks? Some of the activities they have done include bushcraft, cooking, ice skating, night hike and map work. Some of the activities they have planned for the future include, boxing gym, camping, fishing, Duke of Edinburgh Award, shooting and trips out.

Volunteer, Peter said, “It has been great watching the young people develop over the short time the Unit has been open. It would be easy for them to stay at home and be on their Play Station but they have chosen to come here, make friends, try different activities and have lots of fun.” Peter added, “They get very involved in deciding what should be on the programme and also helping organise and run some of the activities. They get lots of opportunities to learn and develop skills for life, including leadership, teamwork, decision making, confidence, communication and commitment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kristy, Lead Volunteer for 1st Bramcote Scout Group said, “Opening the Unit enabled young people to move on from Scouts to Explorers and did not have to rely on adults to drive them to another Explorer Unit. This gives the young people more independence as they can walk here.” She added, “The Unit is open to everyone aged 14 to 17. No Scouting experience is needed, and it is open to military and civilian families.”