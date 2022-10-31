Nuneaton Museum and Art Gallery. Photo: NBBC.

Winter opening hours kick in this week, meaning the museum will now be welcoming visitors during the following hours: Thursdays 11am to 3.45pm; Fridays 11am to 3.45pm; Saturdays 10am to 4pm.

The building will then revert to its summer opening hours on Tuesday, February 21.

As well as opening at the same time as the museum, the tearoom will also be open from 10.30am to 3.30pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Most Popular

It is still possible to arrange a group or school visit for our closed days where you can have the galleries to yourself. Please contact the gallery for details, [email protected]

Advertisement