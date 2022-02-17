One of Warwickshire's top outdoor attractions will not open on Friday

Draycote Water will stay closed in light of the weather warnings

By Richard Howarth
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 5:32 pm
With yet another storm on its way, Severn Trent has announced it will close Draycote Water tomorrow, Friday.

A spokesperson said: "There are weather warnings in the area and for the safety of our visitors and staff the sites will be closed tomorrow.

"We aim to get our sites open as quickly as possible after the storm has passed, we will be checking the trails and buildings to ensure the site is safe so this may take a little bit of time."

"Stay safe everyone and hopefully the storm passes without too much damage."

They will update on social media when the site is open again.

Severn TrentWarwickshire