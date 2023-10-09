A week of fundraising at a Warwick opticians has raised more than £600 for Cots for Tots, a charity that raises funds for the neonatal intensive care unit at Bristol Children’s Hospital.

The team at Specsavers, 27 Market Place, held a raffle with prizes up for grabs including tickets to the races and a bottle of prosecco, kindly donated by local businesses. The top prize was a pair of designer, non-prescription sunglasses. A bake sale, held over two days, also helped to boost the fundraising total to £415, with the store adding a further £200.

The store chose Cots for Tots after store manager, Pamela De Jesus, sadly lost her niece last year at just five days old and the charity supported the family.

‘Cots for Tots are very close to my heart,’ says Pamela. ‘They were incredible when looking after my family in such a difficult time and this fundraising event meant we could give something back. We were bowled over with the support our customers showed us. The whole team really got behind the fundraising too which helped make it a success. We also had a donation pot in store, pins available to buy and we handed out balloons and stickers to youngsters.

Pamela De Jesus (first left) with members of the Specsavers Warwick team.

‘A big thank you to everyone who made a donation, it’s very much appreciated,’ continues Pamela. ‘We’re coming up to our first birthday, something which we plan to celebrate and say thank you to our customers for their ongoing support.’