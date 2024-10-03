Opticians pledges to support spooky fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An opticians in Warwick has pledged to support a local fundraiser this Halloween in a bid to raise money for a national children’s charity.

The team at Specsavers on Market Place have partnered with Darren Butler, who is raising funds for BBC Children in Need, to sponsor his annual Halloween quiz at the Nelson Club, Warwick on Friday 25 October and support his charitable efforts with a month of spooky events.

Specsavers Warwick are helping Darren to sell raffle tickets ahead of his quiz night, and they will be donating a range of prizes to the cause. Tickets are £5 per book, and will be available to purchase from the store at 27 Market Place until the day of the quiz.

Over the last four years, Darren has become known in the Warwickshire community for his ‘House of Halloween’, where he turns his driveway into a walk-through haunted house in aid of Children in Need. He’s hoping to beat the £6,000 raised in 2023 with the help of Specsavers Warwick, and plans to go bigger and better than ever before.

‘The quiz night is always a sellout and the House of Halloween continues to go from strength the strength,’ says Darren. ‘It has grown bigger than I could have ever imagined; last year, local reporters presented the news live from the house, and we welcomed over 800 trick or treaters! I can’t wait to get the Halloween decorations out to start building – with the support of Specsavers Warwick, I’d love to make this a record-breaker!’

‘We are all incredibly excited to be supporting Darren this year in his bid to raise money for Children in Need,’ Lena Aggarwal, store director at Specsavers Warwick, comments. ‘We will be hosting a range of fundraising events throughout October, including Halloween-themed dress up days and pumpkin carving competitions. We would love for our customers and the wider community to join us, so keep your eyes peeled for more information.’

To find out more, visit Specsavers Warwick at 27 Market Place, Warwick CV34 4SA or call 01926 356989.