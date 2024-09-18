Ovenu Solihull sponsors captivating photo exhibition ‘Small People, Big World’

Steve Roach with one of his ‘small people’

A Solihull businessman is supporting long-term friend Steve Roach to stage an intriguing photography competition entitled ‘Small People, Big World’ - which opens this weekend (Saturday 21st September).

Each image captured by the author and photographer features tiny 1/76 scale models of people and animals, captured using a macro lens to make them appear life-sized. They are set against a variety of familiar locations across the UK, including Worcester, the Malvern Hills, Dartmoor, Brecon and Offa’s Dyke Path.

His long-time friend Elliott Robinson, who runs oven cleaning service Ovenu Solihull, is helping to sponsor the exhibition along with a number of other local and national businesses – underscoring the community spirit and collaborative efforts powering the event.

Elliott said: “We have known each other for many years, having grown up in Yardley together, and when Steve approached me to see if I’d like to come on board as a sponsor, I was happy to support his distinctive talent.

Elliott Robinson of Ovenu Solihull

“We’ve kept in touch on a fairly regular basis over the years and I’ve always followed his creative career with great interest.”

Steve, who has also authored books on travel, music journalism and short stories, shuns the use of camera trickery or Photoshopping in favour of carefully positioning the tiny models on-site.

He added: "This started out as a playful experiment but grew into a full exhibition.

“There’s absolutely no image manipulation. I found a nice spot, set up all the tiny people with glue dots to hold them in place, and pointed the camera. Everything you'll see is exactly as it was at the time of hitting the shutter button!”

The exhibition runs for two weeks in the Level 1 entrance foyer of The Hive in Worcester, from 21st September until 5th October. Each of the macro photographs featured is available in a book, which is named after the exhibition.