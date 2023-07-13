Packed programme of live comedy and music on the menu at new Café Bar in Leamington

44 Cafe Bar & Bistro will be hosting comedians (clockwise, from top right): OKSE, Patrick Draper, Jack Gleadow, Lee Maloney and James Cook.

A packed programme of live entertainment has been unveiled at a new food and drink venue which opened its doors in Leamington in March.

Those with an appetite for comedy and music will welcome the news that both are now a firm fixture on the menu at 44 Café Bar and Bistro, in Clarendon Street, following a first night of stand up earlier this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next to appear, on Thursday July 20, is headliner Jack Gleadow, from Hull, a rising star and award winner, known for his energetic and quirky performances that feature a mix of physical comedy, witty storytelling and audience interaction.

Most Popular

He is supported by Midlands comics James Cook, Patrick Draper and Claverdon’s Lee Maloney, from hosted by award-winning funnyman OKSE.

The comedy nights are kicked off by one live music act at 6.30pm before stand-up gets under way from 7.30pm. Doors open from 5.30pm.

The following Wednesday (July 26) Midlands musical talents Daniel Barrie, Nicole Wilson and Vince will form the vocal line-up in the bar between 7-10pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The events - which will also include other live performances such as dance, theatre and tastings as well as classes and networking opportunities - are being run in collaboration with OAF (Open Arts Festival) experience curators based in Leamington.

44 Café, Bar and Bistro is run by brewers Gavin Leach and Rob Singleton who are now serving their Windmill Hill beers just a mile from their brewery where it is made, at Victoria Business Centre in Neilston Street.

Gavin said: “Live music and comedy nights at our bar are more than just entertainment, we want to put on unforgettable nights where you can escape from the stresses of everyday life and really let your hair down.

“We’ll be serving up local produce and showcasing upcoming talent from across the midlands and beyond, making 44 a real hub of activities as well as a great place to spend your evenings. We’re also on the lookout for more partner events, be it fireside chats from games industry gurus or a night for your club, please get in contact and we’ll see if we can help!”

Advertisement

Advertisement