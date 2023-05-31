Palestinian ambassador to the UK will be speaking in Leamington on 'what future for the Palestinian cause?'​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The talk will take place on June 8

The Palestinian ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot.

The Palestinian ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, will be speaking in Leamington on Thursday June 8 on 'What future for the Palestinian cause?'.

The meeting has been organised by Justice for Palestine Leamington Spa, a local group with both Jewish and non-Jewish members. With teas and coffees available before it starts, it will take place at Radford Road United Church, Leamington, at 7.30pm.

