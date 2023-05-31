Palestinian ambassador to the UK will be speaking in Leamington on 'what future for the Palestinian cause?'​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The Palestinian ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, will be speaking in Leamington on Thursday June 8 on 'What future for the Palestinian cause?'.
The meeting has been organised by Justice for Palestine Leamington Spa, a local group with both Jewish and non-Jewish members. With teas and coffees available before it starts, it will take place at Radford Road United Church, Leamington, at 7.30pm.
To find out more about Justice for Palestine Leamington Spa, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/JfPLSpa