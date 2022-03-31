The Willerby Rowan

The Park Home and Leisure Show will be returning to the Warwick district this summer.

With more people going for holidays in the UK, there has been an increase in demand for lodges, leisure homes and mobile homes.

There will be a wide range of park owners and operators, along with big name manufacturers and a host of associated suppliers and services at the event at NAEC Stoneleigh, between June 10-12.

The Wessex Hideaway

A spokesperson for the event said: "There will be a lot of the latest designs on show with all the most recent innovations and design touches including whirlpools, decking, sunken floors, open layout and electrical gadgetry.

"If it's retirement you have in mind, then the event offers lovely modern homes in parks where grounds maintenance and upkeep is included in an environment that's safe, relaxing and in nice, desirable areas where your neighbours will be like-minded people."

To find out more visit https://www.parkhomeandleisure.co.uk

Homes by the river