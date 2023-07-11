Register
Party on the Pitch returns to Southam Rugby Club this weekend to continue raising money for MNDA

There will be five live bands and a kids' entertainment area
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Jul 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 15:59 BST

Southam Rugby Club will be returning with its Party on the Pitch event on Saturday (July 15) to continue raising money for MNDA.

The family-based event starts at 3pm with a children’s entertainer. There will be five live bands and a kids' entertainment area. Free transport around Southam is on offer – more details are available at www.partyonthepitch.co.uk

Funds are being raised in memory of Simon Adams and in support of Seb Bousie and Dan Thomas.

    Simon was diagnosed with MNDA in 2009 at the age of just 46 and immediately set about raising £1million towards MND research.

    A spokesperson for Southam Rugby Club said: "Although he lost his battle with this cruellest of diseases in Oct 2011 his personal fund now stands at over £550,000.”

    Speaking about Seb Bousie, they added: "Sebastian is a local lad born in Stockton, later living in Southam. He first noticed symptoms in June 2016 but actually only diagnosed in 2019.

    "Seb is luckier than some in the fact that he has survived seven years already living with MND. He has a spirit that MND won’t break him and he’s determined to make more people aware, fights for earlier diagnosis and of course fights for a cure.”

    Speaking about Dan Thomas, they added: "Dan is a loving husband, father, friend and a loyal colleague, who began having symptoms in 2018 and was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in December 2019 at the age of 40.

    “Dan managed to work until March 2023 and has now retired, he is determined to fight MND and make the most of the time he has left. Dan is on NIV, and cough assistance and has amazing support from consultants, speech and language and nurses providing his care. Dan also receives amazing support from the Shakespeare Hospice and Myton Hospice which provide support to himself and his family."

    A raffle to raise funds for MNDA will be happening on the day and Coronation Street Stars Daniel Brocklebank (Vicar Billy Mayhew) and co star Peter Ash (Paul Foreman) will assist with fundraising efforts.

