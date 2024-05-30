Pickleball: the fastest growing sport in Leamington & Warwick
Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton , and table tennis. It’s played on a court similar in size to a doubles badminton court with a slightly modified tennis net. The game can be played indoors or outdoors.
Pickleball is played with a solid paddle and a plastic ball with holes in, similar to a Wiffle ball.
It's a great cardio workout. It helps you stay sharp. It can relieve stress but above all it is a very social sport.
This weekend four players from Leamington & Warwick Pickleball Club joined with players from Rugby and Stratford to form a Warwickshire team to take on Shropshire in a friendly Rally 21 Tournament.
Despite having only played the game for six months, they held their own with considerably more experienced players.
Shropshire were the overall winners, winning 2788 - 2694.
Leamington & Warwick Pickleball Club meet every Tuesday & Thursday at St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre Warwick 6-8. If you're interested in playing please check out the website www.picklers.co.uk