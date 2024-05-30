Pickleball: the fastest growing sport in Leamington & Warwick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Leamington & Warwick Pickleball Club was only set up in September and it’s already got over 50 members. Pickleball has come over from America where it is the fastest growing new participation sport and is looking to do the same in the UK.

Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton , and table tennis. It’s played on a court similar in size to a doubles badminton court with a slightly modified tennis net. The game can be played indoors or outdoors.

Pickleball is played with a solid paddle and a plastic ball with holes in, similar to a Wiffle ball.

It's a great cardio workout. It helps you stay sharp. It can relieve stress but above all it is a very social sport.

Players in action at St Nics Warwick

This weekend four players from Leamington & Warwick Pickleball Club joined with players from Rugby and Stratford to form a Warwickshire team to take on Shropshire in a friendly Rally 21 Tournament.

Despite having only played the game for six months, they held their own with considerably more experienced players.

Shropshire were the overall winners, winning 2788 - 2694.