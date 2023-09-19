Piecing together fascinating adventures in local history - including Whitnash cowman, gored to death by a bull

This will be the subject of the Warwickshire Local History Society's next talk

Warwickshire Local History Society (WLHS) begins its 2023 programme of evening talks on Tuesday October 17, with a talk given by Maggie Wood, formerly keeper of social history for the Warwickshire Museum Service.

Held at the Primary School Hall, Aylesford School, Tapping Way, Warwick, CV34 6XR, the talk will focus on a collection of 20 19th century men’s smocks held at the museum. Maggie said they have been able to build fascinating stories thanks to the information they have tracked down.

She added: “Most came into the museum in the 1960s with limited snippets of information – for example ‘...said to have belonged to a cowman from Whitnash, gored to death by a bull.’ However, using a variety of sources, many now digitised and available on-line, it’s been possible to track down some of the smock wearers, and to build fascinating narratives for local lives long forgotten – while meeting some surprises along the way.”

George Clausen, ‘Planting a Tree’, 1888. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Maggie was keeper of social history for the Warwickshire Museum Service from 1988 to 2012. Her last project there was to raise money for, and then oversee the conservation of, the Sheldon Tapestry Map of Warwickshire – a unique Elizabethan textile.

The talk will start at 7.30 pm with tea and coffee served from 7 pm.

There is no need to book and non-members can attend for just £3, refundable if they join the society on the day.