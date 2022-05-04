Popular dog festival will return to Lutterworth this weekend

There will be a shopping village, food stalls, ‘have a go’ dog agility and temptation alley, a live band and fun dog show classes, including best sausage catcher

By Red Williams
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 6:48 pm
Updated Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 6:51 pm
The charity Lutterworth Dog Festival will finally return to the town this Sunday (May 8) after being postponed three times.

The ever-popular event is run by Lutterworth and District Round Table.

The show will go ahead from 12midday until 5pm on Lutterworth Recreation Ground on Coventry Road.

“We have a shopping village, food stalls, ‘have a go’ dog agility and temptation alley, a live band and fun dog show classes, including best sausage catcher,” said the local Round Table group.

You can find out more on the event’s Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/Lutterworthdogfestival

