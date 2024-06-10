Popular Thai Festival returns to Warwick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular Thai Festival organised by the Warwick Rotary Club returns this year to Warwick Racecourse on Saturday 29th & Sunday 30th June, so come prepared for a great weekend.

Partners Magic of Thailand bring the sights and sounds of the orient to Warwick, filling the racecourse with Thai traders selling delicious food, dancers, musicians and monks. Last years event saw thousands enjoy two days of music and dance accompanied by a variety of Thai foods.

The festival follows a trusted format with Buddhist Monks starting the day with their ceremonies, and the traditional reception of gifts from the traders. On stage will be a top class presentation of Thai culture, with dancing, ladyboys, music, Thai boxing and cookery demonstrations, and plenty of stalls selling Thai food, drinks, spices, crafts, and massages.

The festival is open from 10.00am to 6pm on Saturday, and Sunday. Tickets are on sale for £5pp on-line from Magic of Thailand, www.magicofthailand.co.uk, or you can buy on the gate. Children are free. When you buy online you get a free raffle ticket to win a flight to Thailand – the prize draw takes place at 5pm each day.

Traditional Dancers

The racecourse is next to the town centre and parking is handy with the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts helping you find a place on the common. Grandstands provide shelter should there be any showers. Meet up with your friends, or make new ones surrounded by the sights and sounds of Bangkok.

Warwick Rotary has organised an annual Thai festival since the Boxing Day Tsunami in 2004 and continues to send aid to the Thai people and other disaster areas. Rotary proceeds go to charitable causes.