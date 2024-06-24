Quakers celebrate 400th birthday of founder near Nuneaton
Born near Nuneaton into times of religious and political upheaval, Fox gathered together people interested in a more egalitarian form of faith. With time they became known as the Quakers, or Friends. Today there are more than 400,000 worldwide.
Although his journal records that he was born in "the month called July" 1624, the exact date is lost to history. According to legend, the relevant baptism records were ripped out during the eighteenth century and used to cover preserves!
Celebrations of Fox's life and legacy are taking place throughout the year, including in Britain, Ireland, the USA, India, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.
Nuneaton Quakers are also organising events, and welcome newcomers every Sunday at 10.30am at the Hartshill Friends Meeting House on Castle Road.
