Quakers celebrate 400th birthday of founder near Nuneaton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four hundred years after the birth of their founder, Quakers are celebrating the life of George Fox with events across the world.

Born near Nuneaton into times of religious and political upheaval, Fox gathered together people interested in a more egalitarian form of faith. With time they became known as the Quakers, or Friends. Today there are more than 400,000 worldwide.

Although his journal records that he was born in "the month called July" 1624, the exact date is lost to history. According to legend, the relevant baptism records were ripped out during the eighteenth century and used to cover preserves!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrations of Fox's life and legacy are taking place throughout the year, including in Britain, Ireland, the USA, India, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.