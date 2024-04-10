Race on for places at school's national horse racing meet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Entries are now open for the National Schools and Riding Clubs Two-Day Event, the only one of its kind in the UK, which attracts up to 300 riders each year.

Such is its popularity, a significant number of applicants have already galloped forward to enter this year’s competition at Princethorpe College in Warwickshire.

Riders will once again compete for The Wigley Cup. Named after returning sponsors The Wigley Group, the trophy is awarded to the competition’s top-performing school.

A rider competes at the National Schools and Riding Clubs Two-Day Event, sponsored by The Wigley Group

Bud Jackson, chair of organisers Stoneleigh Riding Club, hopes this year’s event will only strengthen its reputation as one of the most important dates in the equine calendar for schools as well as senior and junior riding club members.

“We’re always keen to enhance the offering to riders and spectators,” she said.

“Having the continued support of The Wigley Group really helps us to deliver that. And, with The Wigley Cup at stake, we’re expecting two more days of real drama across all the disciplines.”

Weaverham High School took The Wigley Cup back to Cheshire last year after their county rivals Tarporley School were the victors in 2022. Bloxham School, in Oxfordshire, ran out winners back in 2021.

This year’s competition will take place over the weekend of May 25 and 26. The ‘long format’ event encompasses dressage and show-jumping on day one; with roads and tracks, steeplechase and cross-country disciplines on day two.

Competitions run at 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 100cm with riders competing as individuals or in teams resenting their School or Riding Club . The 70cm class event, introduced last year, will have a shortened roads and tracks course, excluding the steeplechase, before heading out on to the unique cross-country course designed and built by Lloyd Hunt from Lands Eventing.

A spectator area will be erected, like the one built into last year’s meet, to satisfy growing demand.

Princethorpe College has hosted the event on its estate since 2015. Foundation Assistant Head Alex Darkes said the equine showpiece was a celebration of the school’s excellent relationship with Stoneleigh Riding Club and The Wigley Group.

Alex said: “Having participants compete for The Wigley Cup is a fantastic way of recognising our main sponsors’ unwavering support and contribution down the years.”

The competition will run from 8.30am to 6.30pm on both days. Admission for spectators is free.