Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The unique annual fundraising run, which is once again sponsored by Leamington Spa solicitors Blythe Liggins and is celebrating 40 successful years, will see participants tackle the 10km course between Warwick Castle and Kenilworth Castle on Sunday, June 9.

It is also going to be the first race in 18 years where Rotarian Philip Southwell has not been at the helm, as he has retired from organising the event after nearly two decades in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philip, who believes the time is right for other people to take the lead, said: “There were 800 entrants when I first took charge and now there are around 4,000.

Most Popular

The 2024 Two Castles Run is now open.

“It’s turned into a very successful event and has raised well over £1 million pounds for good causes just over the last 10 years or so.

“This year will be the first time I’ve missed the Two Castles Run in more than two decades as I’m going on holiday. My wife and I celebrate our wedding anniversary in June, so it’s been a very long time since we’ve been away together at this time of year due to obvious reasons, but I think I can go on holiday this year!”

The race entry for the 2024 Two Castles Run is £29 for England Athletics affiliated runners or £31 for unaffiliated runners, and a T-shirt and medal are included for finishers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna Bothamley, head of wills and probate at Blythe Liggins Solicitors, said: “Our thanks go to Philip who has been instrumental in turning the Two Castles Run into a fantastic event which always draws in participants from far and wide. He’s done an amazing job and thoroughly deserves his retirement.

“Blythe Liggins is delighted to be continuing our long-running support of the run once again this year as it celebrates 40 years and we’re hoping to see as many people as possible taking part.”

The Two Castles Run is organised by the Kenilworth Runners in conjunction with Kenilworth Rotary and Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club.

It is a flagship fund-raising event which attracts competitors from all over the country. This year, there are 4,500 places available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Clarke, race director from the Kenilworth Runners, said: “The Two Castles Run is a great community event that benefits charities in the local area and beyond.”

To learn more about the 2024 Two Castles Run, visit www.twocastlesrun.org.uk, while to register, visit race-nation.co.uk/register/the-two-castles-run/twocastlesrun2024.