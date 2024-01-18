“Go to Amsterdam with an open mind explore all this vibrant city has to offer”

I’ve fallen in love with old Amsterdam.

With its olive-green canals and imposing gabled mansions, there’s so much more to this city than its reputation.

It could be the creativity and vibrancy of the people though, that set this magical capital of the Netherlands alight.

There are endless things to do in Amsterdam in any weather and many of the most rewarding experiences lie beyond the well-trodden tourist paths of the city centre.

I recently visited Amsterdam as a belated 50th birthday celebration with my teenage daughter.

We were not disappointed and have made memories to last a lifetime.

Despite arriving at the wrong hotel in the rain, we eventually found ourselves at the stylish Leonardo Boutique Museumhotel, located right in between high-end designer stores.

Situated directly next to the Rijksmuseum and within walking distance of the main attractions and sights of Amsterdam such as the Van Gogh museum, Leidseplein and the Vondelpark, the Leonardo Boutique Museumhotel is the perfect location.

I can fully recommend getting yourself an I amsterdam city card https://www.iamsterdam.com/en or https://www.iamsterdam.com/en/tickets/i-amsterdam-city-card

It’s a handy visitor pass which gets you free entry to Amsterdam’s most popular attractions, plus free public transport for the duration of your stay, a canal cruise and bicycle rent. Many of the museums and sights included are covered by the I amsterdam City Card.

You’ll get yourself free bike hire and a canal trip too.

Get a 24 hour card € 60, 48 hour card €85 or 72 hour card for €100. Definitely worth the money and saves a lot of hassle.

So, go to Amsterdam with an open mind explore all this vibrant city has to offer.

Here’s a selection of attractions we enjoyed during our three night stay.

The only problem with Amsterdam? We ran out of time.

I hear it’s very nice in the spring.

To find out more about the I amsterdam card, visit https://www.iamsterdam.com/en

1 . Artistic heritage From centuries-old Dutch Baroque canal houses to Gothic Revival, the city’s filled with astounding buildings. Here's a view of Saint Nicholas Church at night. Picture: AURORE BELOT. Photo: AURORE BELOT

2 . Madame Tussauds Madame Tussauds Amsterdam is a must. It is located in the centre of the city on Dam Square, near the Royal Palace of Amsterdam.Combine your visit to Madame Tussauds Amsterdam with a visit to The Amsterdam Dungeon, if you dare. Photo: LG

3 . Tulip Day People pick free tulips during National Tulip Day. Tulip Day marks the beginning of the international tulip season. Photo: BAS CZERWINSKI

4 . Park Life Head to the tranquil Vondelpark in Amsterdam. Photo: KOEN VAN WEEL