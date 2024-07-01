Royal Leamington Spa Horticultural Society
Meeting on Wednesday July 10th 2024 at 7.30pm
Doors open at 7.00pm.
Talk by Mandy Bradshaw on "Beyond the Garden Gate."
Visitors welcome.
Entrance £3.00. Members £1.00.
Refreshments served.
At the Baptist Church, Chandos Street,
Leamington Spa. CV32 4RN (entrance around the corner, via Guy Place East).
