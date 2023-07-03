The care home in Rugby will be hosting its summer fete on Saturday July 15, from 2-5pm.
Residents, relatives and visitors are invited to enjoy a fun-packed day at Anya Court, in Dunchurch Road, which includes a BBQ, pet corner, balloon man, stalls, musical entertainment and more!
All funds raised will be equally split between Anya’s carers fund and local charity, Rugby Dementia Support.
To confirm your attendance, please contact Shila on [email protected] or simply turn up on the day.