It will take place on July 15

Anya Court

The care home in Rugby will be hosting its summer fete on Saturday July 15, from 2-5pm.

Residents, relatives and visitors are invited to enjoy a fun-packed day at Anya Court, in Dunchurch Road, which includes a BBQ, pet corner, balloon man, stalls, musical entertainment and more!

All funds raised will be equally split between Anya’s carers fund and local charity, Rugby Dementia Support.